Pai Labels Replacing Broadcasting With Broadband 'Counterproductive'

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai planned to tell a broadcast

assemblage in Dallas on Wednesday that it would be counterproductive to move

all broadcast services to broadband.

According to a copy of his prepared text for a speech to the

National Association of Broadcasters Radio Show, Pai says he believes that

broadcasting "should and will continue to play an important role in

America's media landscape," echoing his defense of the industry in an

interview with B&C/Multichannel News earlier in September.

And while Pai was addressing a radio group, he spoke more

broadly about the future of over-the-air.

"To be sure, the rise of broadband is having a

revolutionary impact on the lives of Americans," he planned to tell the

group. "And we at the Commission must aggressively pursue policies to

remove regulatory barriers to wireline and wireless broadband deployment. But I

don't view broadband as a substitute for broadcast. Instead, I see broadcast

and broadband as complements.

"Moving forward, it will make sense for some services

to be provided through broadcast and others via broadband," said Pai, but

not all. "[I]f we were to shift all of the services provided by

broadcasters to broadband, that would actually be counterproductive. It would make

our spectrum problems worse, not better. So that's not what the market will

demand. To give one obvious example, it is a much more efficient use of

spectrum to deliver high-demand programming like the Super Bowl through a

one-to-many broadcast than to provide it through millions of one-to-one

wireless broadband connections."

He was clearly preaching to the choir on that score. NAB has

been making that point for some time; FCC chairman Julius Genachowski is on the

record as saying he saw a future for broadcasting, though his eyes are clearly

on broadband as the go-to medium.

Pai was also likely to draw some applause for other

suggestions in the speech, including ending the "de facto" ban on

foreign investment in U.S. broadcast companies of more than 25%, instead reviewing

each case individually, eliminating cross-ownership rules, clearing up the

backlog of indecency complaints and the license renewals being held up by them.

Pai said that not only should the FCC clear up the complaints, but be clear

about how it was resolving them. "as we move forward, we must do so in a

way that is clear and easy to understand," he said. "This is

important for parents, and it's important for broadcasters. Vague standards

aren't in anyone's interest."

Pai was full of praise for broadcasters as he ticked off

their public service credits. "To broadcasters, localism isn't just a

slogan; it's your way of doing business," he said. "Broadcasters are

there day in and day out. They report the local news. They deliver the farm

report. They cover local college and high-school sports events. They create a

forum for debate on local issues. And off the air, broadcasters are often

pillars of the community. They help local charities raise money, sponsor Little

League teams, and pitch in at schools."