Pai to Keynote LGBT Tech Conference

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai will deliver the keynote speech at the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender) Technology Partnership's inaugural policy forum in Washington, "The Future of Broadband, Security and Privacy for LGBT Communities."

Pai will kick off the Sept. 12 forum, which comprises two panels: "The National Broadband Plan, LGBT Communities" (former National Broadband Plan czar Blair Levin is on the panel) and "The Future of Broadband and Security, Privacy and Online Safety: How to keep LGBT Communities Safe."

The goal of the partnership is to "bring together LGBT organizational leaders, government policy makers and experts to conduct an open dialog about the importance of including LGBT communities in public policies that will shape the future of communications, security and technology advancements for years to come."

The partnership was co-founded by former Discovery Communications rural and LGBT marketing specialist Christopher Wood and Joe Kapp, formerly with KPMG Washington's National Tax Practice.