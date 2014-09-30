Pai to Hold Network Neutrality Field Hearing

FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai said Tuesday he will hold a network neutrality field hearing outside Washington on Oct. 21.

Net neutrality activists have called for the FCC to hold field hearings. FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has suggested the FCC does not need to physically travel in order to include the nation in the conversation, pointing to a series of forums being hosted at the FCC over the past few weeks.

Pai said he agreed the FCC should get out of Washington, invited is colleagues to travel to College Station, Tex., for the field hearing, which will be hosted by Texas A&M's Bush School of Government and Public Service. He said details and panelists would be forthcoming.

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel has also called for the FCC to hold field hearings on network neutrality featuring all the commissioners and outside the Nation's Capital.

She was preaching to the choir at the time, since the venue was a field hearing/forum on network neutrality hosted by Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.) in Sacramento. Rosenworcel and commissioner Mignon Clyburn were both in attendance.