Pai Hits Digital Highway

FCC chairman Ajit Pai's office says he is off on a four-state road trip this week to highlight the impact of high-speed broadband on jobs and economic opportunity.

Trying to close that divide, particularly in rural areas, has been a signature issue of the chairman's, though critics have taken issue with how he has gone about it.

He will be visiting tribal lands, a potato farm, ISPs, local broadcasters and officials in Montana, Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

He has already traveled to half the states and territories to talk up broadband deployment, according to his office.