Pai Has Issues With Spectrum Auctions

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai has a number of problems with the

FCC's incentive auction framework, which he plans to share with a House

Communications Subcommittee hearing panel Wednesday, where he and the other

commissioners are slated to testify on the status of that framework, which the

FCC released in September and targets a final vote for mid-2013.

According to his prepared testimony, Pai will tell them that

he is concerned about the proposal that the only condition for closing the

auction is that it cover the costs of reverse auction -- paying and moving

broadcasters. That, he says, is like ending an auction after the reserve price

is met. If the FCC only covered the cost, it would not have any money for a

first responder net, public safety research or deficit reduction.

"The Spectrum Act mentions each of these items, which

makes it difficult to square that legislation with an auction that would

provide no funding for them," he says.

Pai is also concerned about possible limits on who could

bid, which could also affect the proceeds and success of the auction, he says.

"If the Commission starts picking and choosing who may participate in the

forward auction -- such as by setting a spectrum cap or narrowing the spectrum

screen despite the robust competition in the wireless market -- it will result

in less participation, less revenue, less spectrum available for mobile

broadband, and less funding for public safety," he says. "Given the

importance of constructing an interoperable public safety network, as well as

the need to reduce the deficit and fund next-generation 911, I believe the FCC

must seek to maximize the net revenues obtained through the commercial

broadcast incentive auction."

Pai is not opposed to looking at ways to improve the FCC's

spectrum cap/screen policy, but he does not support using changes to that to

limit bidding in the spectrum auction.