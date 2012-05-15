Pai: Freeing Up Spectrum Via Auctions Is Job One

Count

new Republican FCC Commissioner Ajit Pai among those who want the FCC to move

swiftly to reclaim spectrum from broadcasters, as well as free up more

bandwidth currently in government hands.

That is a according to a copy of his prepared

testimony for a May 16 FCC oversight hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee

The hearing comes only days after Pai was

sworn in (Monday, April 14), a point Pai makes in his statement. "I

welcome your exacting scrutiny regarding my office's performance and priorities

during the fifty-two hours since I was sworn in as a Commissioner," he

jokes.

But on a serious note, he says that the FCC's

priority should be implementation of the incentive auction authority Congress

gave it earlier this year. "With the proliferation of smart phones and

functionally similar devices, the increasing use of high-bandwidth mobile

applications is straining network capacity," he says, sounding much like

his Democratic chairman. "The FCC therefore must do what it can to free up

additional spectrum for broadband, and Congress' recent action has given the

Commission important authority to accomplish this objective."

That is the authority to compensate

broadcasters who give up some or all of their spectrum for auction, presumably

to wireless broadband providers hungry for spectrum. "The Commission needs

to implement the incentive auction legislation swiftly in order to address the

nation's growing demand for wireless broadband," he says. Pai's

resume includes associate general counsel at Verizon, so he is no stranger to

spectrum or telecom issues.

Pai says that that the FCC's approach must be

balanced and take into account stakeholder concerns. He also says the

government needs to step up as well. "Currently, the federal government

has control over too much spectrum, limiting the amount of spectrum available

to handle the growing demands of American consumers," he says.

Pai also put in a plug for Universal Service

Reform, saying it was a necessity, not a luxury, and pledged to roll up his

sleeves on media ownership, saying "Our efforts must reflect the changing

nature of our nation's media landscape while at the same time preserving the

Commission's commitment to the core values of competition, diversity, and

localism."

The "changing nature" comment

combined with his closing statement provides some clue that he could be joining

his fellow Republican, Robert McDowell, in supporting a broader view of the

marketplace broadcasters have to compete in.

"Faced with an industry as vibrant and

dynamic as today's communications sector," he said, "the Commission

must guard against clinging to twentieth century methods of addressing the

technological landscape of the twenty-first century."