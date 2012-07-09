Pai: FCC Should Scrap Extraneous 'Voluntary' Merger Conditions

New FCC commissioner Ajit Pai suggests he does know jack

about the FCC, and suggests that means being more nimble and more quick.

Pai says the FCC must get its work done faster, and suggests

one way might be to stop applying extraneous "voluntary" conditions

to mergers and start applying cost-benefit analysis before deciding to impose

new regulations.

Those suggestions come after more than 80 meetings with

stakeholders, members of Congress and others, says the commissioner according

to a copy his prepared testimony for Tuesday's (July 10) House Communications

subcommittee FCC oversight hearing.

Pai said the common refrain he has heard was how

"unreasonably delayed" FCC actions have been, from months to years to

most of a decade.

"We must act with the same alacrity as the industry we

regulate," he says, pointing to the real-world consequences of regulatory

uncertainty: new technology on shelves, capital "lying fallow"; job

cuts. He will be preaching to the choir, particularly when it comes to

Republican leadership on the committee, which has been pushing FCC reg reforms

to speed decisions.

Pai said Congress has offered some good ideas on reform, but

says the FCC does not have to wait for Congress to act. For example, he says,

"the adoption of new regulations always should be predicated upon the

Commission's determination that their benefits outweigh their costs....Also, in

the context of reviewing transactions, the agency, starting today, could and

should stop imposing conditions and insisting upon so-called â€˜voluntary commitments'

by parties that are extraneous to the transaction and not designed to remedy a

transaction-specific harm."

Pai says the commission needs more shot clocks and sunset

clauses -- it currently has an informal shot clock on mergers, but in the past

has exceeded that deadline by months or more in some cases.

Pai also puts in a plug for getting more wireless spectrum

into the marketplace. Verizon, for example is currently trying to buy cable

spectrum to use in delivering advanced services, and the FCC is working on

auctions to reclaim broadcast spectrum for wireless.

Pai also said that "not later than" the end of

September, the FCC should come out with new rules to allow for more flexible,

terrestrial use, of satellite spectrum, something it has proposed to do.

Pai shows himself a big fan of the incentive auctions

Congress authorized this year to pay broadcasters for exiting spectrum. He says

those auctions hold the "greatest promise" for increasing wireless

broadband spectrum in the intermediate term. He said the commission needs to

get going with that rulemaking process this fall as well, though he

acknowledged the "daunting" task of repacking in markets like

Detroit--border issues with Canada make that market a particularly tough one.

Pai registers his unease with applying special access

regulations to IP delivery, and with the still open Title II docket -- FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski has declined to close the docket on applying some

Title II regs to Internet access service. "I am worried that recent hints

about the direction of special access regulation -- not to mention the

still-open Title II proceeding -- are only going to further chill

investment," he says.