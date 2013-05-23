Pai: FCC Should Let Marketplace Decide Price of Auctioned TV Spectrum

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai told a CTIA audience in Las Vegas

this week that if the FCC tries to set "initial offers" for broadcast

stations in the reverse spectrum auction, it should not do so based on the

population it serves or the value of its station business.

With that, he is speaking the language of the Preston

Padden-led Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, a group of

stations looking to sell spectrum for the right price.

"[I]f we do establish 'initial offers' (to use the

terminology of a descending clock auction), they need to be high enough to

encourage participation and they have to be based on relevant criteria. The

word 'relevant' is important here. The incentive auction is about purchasing

spectrum, or more specifically interference rights. It is not about buying

broadcast stations," Pai said.

Pai also said that the FCC should release its methodology

for repacking TV stations after the auction ASAP and embrace the "down

from 51" band plan proposed by the National Association of Broadcasters

and wireless companies.

"Particularly when it comes to developing our band plan

and repacking methodology, we must deal with the world the way that it is, not

as we might wish it were. This means putting ideology and politics aside and

concentrating instead on the simple question of what will work from an engineering

perspective," he said.

Broadcasters have argued that from that engineering

perspective, the "down from 51" plan that does not intermingle

broadcast and wireless spectrum is the way to go to avoid interference. The

FCC's wireless bureau has suggested that is an insufficiently flexible

approach.

"[I]t is time for the Commission to move on from the

NPRM and embrace the consensus 'down from Channel 51' proposal," he said. "We agree with Commissioner Pai that the time is now to move forward with certain key aspects of the band plan around which many industries have coalesced," said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton.

Pai also called on the FCC to release its repacking software,

which will help find new spectrum homes for broadcasters after the auction.

"Carriers and broadcasters have said, and I agree, that stakeholders need

an adequate opportunity to review and comment on this software in the near

term," he said. "So, completing our development of that software and

releasing it in the coming months needs to be one of our top priorities, if not

the top priority."

Pai called on broadcasters and the FCC to get together on

the OET-69 station methodology for calculating coverage areas and interference

potentials in that repacking. "This is an important topic," he said,

"but not one we can afford to spend much more time on. That's why I've

encouraged the broadcast and wireless industries to come together and work on a

mutually acceptable compromise."

He says broadcasters should not stand in the way of updates

that would allow the software to work better and include more recent census

data. "If the wireless and broadcast industries approach this task with

the same cooperative spirit they have shown in working on the 600 MHz band

plan, I'm confident that they can get this done," he said.

That may take some doing. Broadcastershave argued that the FCC's proposed OET-69 changes are illegal.