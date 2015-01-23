Pai: FCC Should Defer to Congress on Net Neutrality

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai told C-SPAN this week that the network neutrality debate has turned into a political football and says the FCC should pass that ball to Congress.

Pai was being interviewed for C-SPAN's The Communicators.

The commissioner, the senior Republican on the panel, has historically called for Congress to step in and clarify the FCC's authority and Republican leaders in the House and Senate have just done so, circulating a draft bill late last week and holding hearings on it this week.

So far, there are no Democrats on the draft, but Republicans have signaled their willingness to work on the many problems Dems raised in net neutrality Hill hearings this week.

