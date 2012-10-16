Pai: FCC Should Close Title II Docket ASAP

FCC commissioner Ajit Pai said Tuesday that the FCC should

not apply 20th century legacy regulation to an increasingly IP-delivered

communications world, starting with closing the Title II docket.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said the docket, the

FCC's initial proposal to regulate Internet access service under some common

carrier regs, would remain open as an aide to Congress, though some industry

players see it as a fallback position in case a federal appeals court throws

out the FCC's compromise approach to its Open Internet order.

Pai said closing Title II would signal to the marketplace

that the FCC was not going to apply a Back

to the Future approach.

Pai was speaking at a Communications Liberty and Innovation

Project (CLIP) panel discussion on the transition to IP-delivery.

He called the FCC's "silo" approach to regulation

"hopelessly outdated," and said the Title II was one of those

outdated regulatory approaches the FCC should abandon.

Pai said that a regulatory model based on monopolists with

copper wire no longer cuts it and that if the FCC wants to free up some of the

investment capital sitting on the sidelines due to regulatory uncertainty, it

should recognize the technology shift and adjust its regulation accordingly.

He gave Genachowski credit for doing that in the shift of

Universal Service Fund subsidies from phone to broadband, but added that was

just one pieces of the puzzle.

Pai put in a pitch for cutting through the maze of regulation

at the local level. He cited Google Fiber, pointing out that Kansas City only

won the right to be Google's video/broadband testbed because the city pledged

to streamline its rights of way policies and permitting process. It should not

take a nationwide competition to cut through that maze, said Pai. He also

opined that it should not take years for AT&T to be able to deploy U-Verse

in San Francisco.

On that note, Pai commended Gov.Jerry Brown for signing legislation limiting IP regulations, saying that

should be a model at the federal level.

On the panel session following Pai's remarks, Jeff Silva,

senior policy director, telecommunications, Medley Global Advisors LLC, agreed

with Pai that too many regulatory disincentives will chill broadband investment

and would take a toll on the economy.

Pai and panelists agreed that there are baseline consumer

protections, like e-911, that need to remain, but that economic regulations

need revision (and ultimately the 1996 Communications Act need to be

rewritten).

Pai suggested that the FCC should create an IP transition

task force to help modernize its net regs.