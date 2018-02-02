Pai FCC Gets Bipartisan Praise For Puerto Rico Restoration

FCC chairman Ajit Pai got a bipartisan pat on the back Friday (Feb. 2) for the FCC's work to help recover communications in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, plus an exhortation to keep up the good work.



That came in a letter from Florida Sens. Marco Rubio (R) and Bill Nelson (D).



"We write to express our gratitude for the work the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has done to assist with the recovery process," they said, calling the FCC action critical to restore the infrastructure.



They point out that 92% of cell sites and 67% of wireline services have been restored.



They urged the FCC to continue to work with Puerto Rico's Telecommunications Regulatory Board to get the rest back in business.