Pai: Court Victory Could Embolden FCC Toward 'More' Internet Regs

If a D.C. federal appeals court upholds the FCC's network

neutrality rules, Republican commissioner Ajit Pai expects the Democrat-led

commission to expand regulation of the Internet, including into the mobile

wireless space and usage-based pricing.

That came in a speech to the Phoenix Center in Washington on

Thursday, according to a copy of the text.

Pai said the biggest action on the telecom front would

likely be that court decision, rather than actions out of the commission or

Congress, though he suggested an FCC defeat was more likely.

"Should the D.C. Circuit uphold the FCC's order, I

would expect to see revitalized efforts to expand the Commission's regulation

of the Internet. In particular, I would not be surprised if the FCC looked into

whether we should stiffen our oversight of the network management practices of

wireless broadband providers and whether we should begin to regulate usage-based

pricing," he said.

While Pai said the FCC has received few network neutrality

complaints, and has "done little" with any that have been filed, that

could change with a court victory.

But he suggested an FCC defeat as more likely, when the

question would be whether to "abandon" its effort to regulate network

management practices -- a characterization the current chairman would likely

not concede -- or attempt to reclassify broadband as a Title II service, which

Pai said would "dramatically slow broadband deployment, reduce

infrastructure investment, frustrate innovation, hamper job creation, and

diminish economic growth."

Earlier this week, Democratic commissioner Mignon Clyburn

declined to tell a Senate confirmation panel whether or not she would vote to

impose Title II regs on Internet access.