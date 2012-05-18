Pai: Biennial Reg Review Should Be Commission-Level Decision

The

FCC Friday released its regulatory review framework

and newly minted Republican Commissioner Ajit Pai is already making his

preferences known.

The framework is the voluntary -- but strongly

encouraged -- independent agency version of the plan required for federal

agencies by President Barack Obama.

In a statement, Pai said he hoped the FCC will

move promptly on the reg reviews, and suggested that its statutorily mandated

biennial review of telecom regs should now require a commission-level

vote.

"I am looking forward to the Commission's

2012 Biennial Review," he said in a statement. "Following this

review, the Commission is then required 'to repeal or modify any regulation it

determines to be no longer necessary in the public interest as the result of

meaningful economic competition between providers of such service.' In light of

the importance of this comprehensive retrospective analysis, I believe that the

2012 Biennial Review should take the form of Commission-level action rather

than Bureau-level recommendations."

The President has told agencies to review

their regs for those that might no longer be necessary or will be a drag on,

rather than a spur to, innovation, investment and the economy.

"Releasing the Final Plan for Retrospective

Reform is a result of the hard work of our staff, and affirms the agency's

extensive efforts to eliminate unnecessary regulations," said FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski. "Our commitment to smart and streamlined government is

helping promote a healthy climate for private investment, innovation, and job

creation, benefiting all Americans."

Much of the report is a status report on open

proceedings, like media ownership rule reviews or the retrans proceedings. But

it also identifies regs teed up for separate retrospective reviews, which will

be assessed "independently of review of the substantive changes to any

regulations." Those include special access reform, dynamic spectrum

access, video relay service, IP-based telecom relay service reform, and cable

technical rule reforms, the last "in response to changes in cable

television systems technology."

The FCC released a preliminary plan last

November after the President issued an executive order making clear he wanted

independent agencies to review their regs as well.

Under Genachowski, the agency has already

gotten rid of 210 "outdated" regs -- that includes the so-called

fairness doctrine, which had still been on the books though not enforced for

years.

The commission has also reduced its backlog of

license applications by almost a third (30%), according to Jennifer Tatel,

Associate General Counsel.