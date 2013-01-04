Pai, Barrow Lined Up for ACA Summit

The American Cable Association has lined up FCC commissioner

Ajit Pai and House Energy and Commerce Committee member Rep. John Barrow

(D-Ga.) for its 20th annual summit.

Pai will be interviewed by ACA president Matt Polka, while

Barrow will speak in advance of ACA member's Hill visits to press the flesh and

press their points about reforming retrans, nondiscriminatory access to content

and generally protecting the interests of small and midsized cable operators.

"Though much works lies ahead, ACA has changed the tone

and substance of the public policy debate for the better because media giants

now know they cannot escape the strong and committed voice of our Members, and

government regulators understand the importance of taking into account the

disproportionate impact that regulations have on small video, broadband, and

phone providers," said Polka in announcing the key participants.

The summit is scheduled for March 12-14 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel

in Washington.