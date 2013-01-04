Pai, Barrow Lined Up for ACA Summit
The American Cable Association has lined up FCC commissioner
Ajit Pai and House Energy and Commerce Committee member Rep. John Barrow
(D-Ga.) for its 20th annual summit.
Pai will be interviewed by ACA president Matt Polka, while
Barrow will speak in advance of ACA member's Hill visits to press the flesh and
press their points about reforming retrans, nondiscriminatory access to content
and generally protecting the interests of small and midsized cable operators.
"Though much works lies ahead, ACA has changed the tone
and substance of the public policy debate for the better because media giants
now know they cannot escape the strong and committed voice of our Members, and
government regulators understand the importance of taking into account the
disproportionate impact that regulations have on small video, broadband, and
phone providers," said Polka in announcing the key participants.
The summit is scheduled for March 12-14 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel
in Washington.
