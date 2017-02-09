Pahl Named FTC Acting Consumer Protection Bureau Chief

Thomas Pahl, a partner in the D.C. firm of Arnall Golden Gregory, has been named acting chief of the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection by its current acting chairman Maureen Ohlhausen.

Longtime chief Jessica Rich exited this week.

It will be a homecoming for Pahl, who is the former assistant director of the ad practices division in Consumer Protection among various roles at the FTC, including as an advisor to former Republican commissioner Orson Swindle.

He is also former antitrust and privacy counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Tom’s career demonstrates his continuing commitment to protecting consumers through active enforcement and advocacy that promotes a free and honest marketplace,” said Ohlhausen in a statement. “His thoughtful approach will help ensure consumers benefit from thriving competition and innovation. Tom’s talent, deep consumer protection experience, and strong principles make him perfect to lead the Bureau of Consumer Protection, and I’m very pleased to have him aboard.”