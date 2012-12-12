Padden Says There Are 25-Plus Major Market Stations In Coalition
Preston Padden, executive director of the
newly formed Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, confirmed that
there are now more than 25 stations "in major markets" represented
his group of broadcasters interested in making some spectrum available for
auction.
That
came in a letter to the chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee in
advance of the hearing Wednesday on the status of the incentive auctions
mandated by Congress.
Padden,
who is not revealing membership in the coalition, did say that they were all in
markets "where the FCC's need for willing sellers is likely to be the
greatest." He also tells the chairman that the coalition is receiving
membership inquiries "on a weekly basis."
The
coalition was formed last month to represent TV stations that "under the
right conditions, would like to participate in the auction," Padden saidwhen the group was announced.
The
National Association of Broadcasters has acknowledged that some broadcasters
may want to participate, but is obviously focused on broadcasters staying in
the business and has said there was no groundswell of members looking to sell.
Padden says he sees the coalition as being complementary to the efforts of NAB, which has also said
it wants to work with the FCC on a successful auction. Padden has pointed out
that participants in the auction may also continue in the business if opting
for channel sharing or moving.
