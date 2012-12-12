Padden Says There Are 25-Plus Major Market Stations In Coalition

Preston Padden, executive director of the

newly formed Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition, confirmed that

there are now more than 25 stations "in major markets" represented

his group of broadcasters interested in making some spectrum available for

auction.

That

came in a letter to the chairman of the House Communications Subcommittee in

advance of the hearing Wednesday on the status of the incentive auctions

mandated by Congress.

Padden,

who is not revealing membership in the coalition, did say that they were all in

markets "where the FCC's need for willing sellers is likely to be the

greatest." He also tells the chairman that the coalition is receiving

membership inquiries "on a weekly basis."

The

coalition was formed last month to represent TV stations that "under the

right conditions, would like to participate in the auction," Padden saidwhen the group was announced.

The

National Association of Broadcasters has acknowledged that some broadcasters

may want to participate, but is obviously focused on broadcasters staying in

the business and has said there was no groundswell of members looking to sell.

Padden says he sees the coalition as being complementary to the efforts of NAB, which has also said

it wants to work with the FCC on a successful auction. Padden has pointed out

that participants in the auction may also continue in the business if opting

for channel sharing or moving.