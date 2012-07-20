Padden: Get Rid of Compulsory License and Retrans

Former Disney and News Corp. executive Preston Padden plans

to tell the Senate Commerce Committee next week that it should "follow the

roadmap" of S. 2008, the Next Generation Television Marketplace Act that

would repeal the compulsory copyright license, retrans, must-carry and other

ownership rules, but scuttling the compulsory license needs to come first.

The compulsory licenses allow cable and satellite operators

to retransmit TV station programming into their local markets without having to

negotiate with program owners for that right. The retrans regime requires cable

and satellite operators to negotiate for carriage of the TV signal delivering

that programming, "thus setting up a negotiation that essentially is a

substitute for the copyright negotiations that would take place absent the compulsory

licenses."

Padden, who is currently senior fellow at the Silicon

Flatirons Center at the University of Colorado, sees that combination of a

compulsory license and retrans as a Rube Goldberg approach.

"Broadcasters absolutely deserve to be paid by any

commercial business that wishes to retransmit their programs for a fee to

consumers. But, a far better course would have been to simply repeal the

Compulsory licenses. The Retransmission Consent right is fundamentally flawed

because it is based on a legal fiction -- the notion that consumers and MVPDs

are interested in a broadcast station's signal rather than in the programs on

that signal."

As a Disney lobbyist, Padden

was a frequent Hill witness, generally raising questions about the need for

the compulsory license, suggesting a direct negotiation for programming rights

might be preferable, but stopping short of calling for the compulsory license's

immediate abolition.

According to a copy of Padden's testimony for the July 24

hearing on the Cable Act of 1992 and associated FCC regulations, Padden says

that, for the first time he is not being paid to advocate a particular point of

view, and his own view is that getting rid of the cable and satellite

compulsory copyright licenses is an absolute prerequisite for any committee

action for major deregulation, or any FCC action to repeal or modify

retrans/must-carry, which he also advocates.

"Many of the Communications Act provisions were adopted

expressly to prevent unfair and unintended consequences that otherwise would

flow from Compulsory Licensing," he says. "They are inseparable.

Repeal of the Communications provisions without also repealing the Compulsory

Copyright Licenses would result in an unjustifiable windfall for

cable/satellite/telco operators ('Multichannel Video programming Distributors"

or "MVPDs') at the expense of broadcasters and program creators."

Padden says repealing the compulsory license would also

remove an impediment to the growth of online video distributors (OVDs).

"Repeal of the Compulsory Licenses would prompt

broadcasters to secure the right to authorize retransmissions of the programs

on their schedule," he says, "Then all retransmitters -- cable,

satellite, telco and OVDs -- could negotiate on a level playing field with the

broadcasters."

Padden points out that the Copyright Office has recommended

that the compulsory license be phased out, as has the FCC.

He also argues for getting rid of media ownership rules.

Faced with a plethora of news choices, he suggests, the decaying hulk of media

ownership rules sits in a sea of media choices. "All of these Rules were

sensible and necessary when adopted. But, some of these Rules have become

counterproductive while others have been rendered merely nonsensical. The

TV/Newspaper Cross-Ownership Rule is an example of a Rule that has become

counterproductive."

He points out that while Comcast, "the nation's largest

cable TV and Internet Company," can team up with NBCU and its "vast

array" of broadcast stations, cable channels, studio and news networks,

Tribune "will need waivers of the TV/Newspaper Cross-Ownership Rule just

to be allowed to try to maintain the Company's existing television and print

news operations." He said consumers could be forgiven for scratching their

heads over what the government will and won't allow.