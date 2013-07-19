Padden: 120 MHz Is Readily Recoverable If FCC Gets Auction Right

The FCC's biggest challenge is to ensure that broadcasters

can make enough out of an incentive auction to want to give up spectrum. If the

commission doesn't get that part right, the current debate over band plans and

what wireless carriers can bid for spectrum will be moot.

That is the message from Expanding Opportunities for

Broadcasters Coalition executive director Preston Padden, according to a copy

of his prepared testimony for an auction oversight hearing in the House

Communications Subcommittee slated for July 23.

According to Padden, his coalition comprises 70-plus

stations willing to offer up spectrum under the right conditions -- under the

auction rules, those bidders do not have to identify themselves.

Padden argues that with sufficient incentive, the FCC can

reach in initial target of 120 MHz of spectrum. Without it, "the auction

will fail at its inception and there will be no need to debate other issues

such as band plans and wireless carrier eligibility," he says.

Padden says the FCC should not try to limit the payout to

broadcasters -- by"scoring" stations based on population coverage or other factors.

He also warns the FCC that broadcasters need more

information about the auction design. Padden says that that "information

vacuum" could disrupt the auction.

Padden puts in a plug for a variable band plan so that if

there are areas along the border with Canada and Mexico where the FCC can't

recover 120 MHz, "those markets should not artificially restrict the

transfer of spectrum and the corresponding incentive auction revenues in the

rest of the country."

Padden argues that the FCC should not require a station that

wants to relinquish spectrum and share with another station to only do so if

that other station reaches the same city of license. "The FCC should allow

Stations to 'channel share' with any other Station in their DMA and to change

their city of license to match the host sharing partner," he says.

He also says the FCC should hold the auction in

2014 whether or not it has resolved those border issues, and should not limit

the participation of any wireless carriers. The FCC is considering modifying

its local market spectrum screen, which could potentially limit the

participation of larger carriers like AT&T and Verizon. "Concerns

about market concentration should be left to another proceeding, on another

day," he says, "especially given that such concerns may well have

been obviated by the recent dramatic marketplace strengthening of Sprint and

T-Mobile."