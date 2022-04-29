‘Pachinko’ Gets Season Two on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has renewed Pachinko for a second season. Created by Soo Hugh, the show debuted March 25. The season one finale streams April 29.

Pachinko tells a story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. A Korean family leaves their homeland, with matriarch Sunja telling the story, which spans four generations. The tale is told in three languages: Korean, Japanese and English.

“Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” said Hugh, an executive producer and the showrunner. “I’m grateful to the amazing team at Apple and Media Res studio for believing and supporting this show, and to our passionate fans who have cheered us on. It’s an honor to be able to continue working with this amazing cast and crew.”

Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes apiece. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res, Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures, and Richard Middleton also executive produces.

The cast includes Yuh-Jung Youn as older Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Eunchae Jung as young Kyunghee, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews and Junwoo Han as Yoseb. ■