‘Ozark’ Finale; Elisabeth Moss in ‘Shining Girls’: What’s Premiering This Week (April 25-May 1)

Netflix will bid farewell to two long-running series and Apple TV Plus debuts a new thriller starring The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss this week as the calendar changes to May.

Netflix on April 29 will launch the final seven episodes of its Emmy-winning original drama series Ozark. The second half of the show’s fourth season will feature series stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hubbitz and Skylar Gaertner.

Also on the 29th, the streaming service will stream the remaining 12 episodes of the seventh season of hit comedy series Grace and Frankie. The Emmy-nominated series stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Moss stars in Apple TV Plus’ new sci-fi/drama series Shining Girls, which follows the trail of a time-travelling serial killer. The series, which also stars Wagner Moura, debuts April 29 on the streaming service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of April 25 to May 1 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 25 – We Own This City (drama) – HBO

April 25 – Gentleman Jack (returning series) – HBO

April 27 – The Survivor (drama movie) – HBO

April 27 – Silverton Siege (action thriller) – Netflix

April 28 – Made For Love (dramedy) – HBO Max

April 28 – The Offer (drama) – Paramount Plus

April 28 – Smother (returning series) – Peacock

April 28 – Under The Banner of Heaven (drama) – Hulu

April 29 – Crush (drama) – Hulu

April 29 – Undone (animation) – Prime Video

May 1 – I Love That For You (comedy) – Showtime