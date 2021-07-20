OWN Tunes Up Oprah Winfrey Interview with Jennifer Hudson

OWN released a video sneak preview of its July 20 special OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson, featuring a Winfrey one-on-one interview with the singer/actress.

In the interview, Winfrey talks to Academy Award winner Hudson about her new Aretha Franklin biopic film, Respect, as well as being asked by the Queen of Soul to portray her in the movie, according to OWN.

The special will be available on the WatchOWN app, as well as on Discovery Plus starting July 21. OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson is executive produced by Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.