OWN to Revisit ‘Underground’ Series in New Special

OWN will produce a January special that gives a behind the scenes look at the drama series Underground, the network said Thursday.

The special, Revisiting Underground, will debut Jan. 5 after OWN’s premiere of the historical series drama, which aired on WGN America for two seasons from 2016-2017. OWN acquired the rights to Underground from Sony Pictures Television earlier this month.

The special, hosted by series executive producer John Legend, will take a behind-the-scenes look at the series, which stars Aldis Hodge and Jurnee Smollett and follows the journey of slaves running for their freedom during the 1850s.

Underground on OWN will feature a revitalized version of the series, with newly filmed episodic introductions by cast members and never-before-seen footage, according to OWN. Underground co-creators Misha Green and Joe Pokaski along with Legend and Anthony Hemingway served as executive producers of the series.