OWN to End ‘If Loving You Is Wrong’ After Five Seasons

OWN will debut the fifth and final season of its drama series If Loving You is Wrong on March 10, the network said.

The Tyler Perry-produced, soap-opera themed series -- which debuted in September 2014 -- chronicles the lives of friends that love and live in the same neighborhood, said network officials. The series finished among the top four highest-rated shows among African-American female viewers last year, according to OWN.

The series stars April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush and Aiden Turner.

“We are grateful to Tyler Perry and the talented cast and crew for giving us five incredibly entertaining seasons,” said Tina Perry, president OWN in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans to see the jaw-dropping storylines that are going to unfold this season. It delivers all the juicy drama like only Tyler Perry can.”