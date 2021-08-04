OWN, HGTV to Co-Produce Unscripted Series for Discovery Plus

Discovery Plus and HGTV will co-produce a series featuring Broadway star Robert Hartwell as part of a slate of OWN shows set to stream on the Discovery Plus service.

The OWN/HGTV co-production, Take Back The House, follows Hartwell’s room-by-room renovation of a recently purchased 1820 colonial house, according to the network. The series will be executive produced by Hartwell, as well as HGTV's Drew and Jonathan Scott (the Property Brothers).

Other OWN shows to stream on Discovery Plus include The Great Soul Food Cookoff, in which eight chefs competing in challenges designed to highlight the past and present of Black food in America; Burger Truck Brawl, a food truck-themed competition series produced by Guy Fieri’s Knuckle Sandwich Productions and Lando Entertainment debuting Saturday, Aug. 21; Like Mother, Like Daughter, following six mother-daughter pairs forced to work out serious issues between them; and Breaking Black, which sets out to challenge and debunk the negative stereotypes that have surrounded Black men.

"Our young and diverse Discovery Plus streaming audience places a premium on content from innovative storytellers across a wide range of voices, and OWN possesses an unparalleled track record in developing successful projects fitting that same criteria," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy for Discovery, in a statement. "Discovery Plus provides the perfect platform for the OWN team and our creative partners to go even deeper in genres which all of our Discovery brands are known for, from food and home to lifestyle, docu-series and more."

Added OWN president Tina Perry: “OWN has built its loyal audience through programming that connects with viewers very deeply, and it is that intention that drives the programming we are bringing to Discovery Plus. This slate of new series will incorporate OWN’s unique style in genres that include relationship, docu-series, cooking, and the revelatory home renovation series Taking Back The House, which we are producing in an exciting first-time partnership with HGTV and will appeal to Discovery Plus subscribers who are as varied and diverse as the programs themselves.”