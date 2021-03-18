OWN Greenlights ‘Young & Gospel’ Series; Renews Five Unscripted Series

OWN has solidified its weekend unscripted programming block through the end of the year with the renewal of five series and the ordering of new series, Young & Gospel, the network said Thursday.

Series returning in 2021 include the third season of Ready to Love on April 2, followed by the summer premiere of sophomore series Put a Ring on It as well as Love & Marriage: Huntsville, which will return for a third season, said the network.

Also debuting this year are Black Love for its fifth season and Family or Fiancé for its second campaign, said OWN.

Along with the renewals, the network has greenlit a new series, Young & Gospel, which will follow the lives of four young gospel artists as they pursue their dreams and live life on their own terms while staying true to their faith and their families, said network officials.

“When we expanded our original unscripted programming block to Friday and Saturday nights last fall, viewers showed up in a big way,’” OWN president Tina Perry said. “In response to that success, we are giving our audience more of the shows they love along with the new series Young & Gospel, which will be a perfect addition to our growing roster.”