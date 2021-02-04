OWN Debuts Trailer for 'Delilah'

OWN Wednesday released a first-look video trailer for its new drama series Delilah, which debuts in March.

Delilah stars Maahra Hill (Black-ish, How to Get Away With Murder) as a headstrong, highly-principled lawyer raising two kids alone while ceaselessly seeking justice for those who need it most, according to OWN.

The series, executive produced by Craig Wright (Greenleaf), also stars Jill Marie Jones (Girlfriends), Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black), and Ozioma Akagha (Marvel’s Runaways).

