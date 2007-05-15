Overnight Ratings: ABC Edges CBS For Prime Time Honors

With an unusually consistent performance for a network in prime time, ABC edged out CBS for first in the 18-49 demo with a 4.6 rating/12 sahre in the Nielsen overnight numbers.ABC never averaged below a 4 rating for any half-hour of the night.

ABC was led byDancing with the Stars, which averaged a 5,2.14 over its hour-and-a-half. CBS was a close second at a 4.5/12 for the night, led by the finale of King of Queens, which tied Dancing as the top-rated half hour of the night at a 5.7/14 at 9-9:30.

NBC's Heroes averaged a 5.2/13 to win the 9-10 hour, but the network's average was not helped by Deal or No Deal's fourth-place 2.6/8 at 8-9. Thanks to Heroes, NBC averaged a 3.6/10 on the night, good enough for third place.

Fox was fourth with a 3.2/9, led by 24's 3.8/10 at 9-10. The CW was fifth with a 1.1/3. The once-strong Everybody Hates Chris only mustering a 1/3 at 8-8:30.