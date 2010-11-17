Ovation Chief Says Retrans System Threatens Indie Nets

Charlie Segars, chairman of independent arts cable

net Ovation, says his channel has been successful in gaining carriage,

including from the largest carriers--Comcast, Time Warner Cable, DirecTV, DISH--and

that he has gotten a fair price for his content, but that doesn't mean he does

not have major concerns about the current content negotiation process when TV

station signals are in the mix.

Segars plans to tell a Senate panel just that

according to his written testimony for a Senate Communications Subcommittee

hearing Wednesday on the retransmission consent regime, where he is weighing in

on the side of retrans critics.

So, if he has "earned" carriage and

cable operators are not refusing to give him fair value for his signal, what is

his beef with the carriage negotiation process? He sees independents like his

own network being a potential casualty of rising TV station prices.

The problem, he says, according to a copy of his

prepared testimony, is that TV station operators are trying to get paid twice,

once through cash for their TV station signals, and again through fee increases

for the co-owned cable channels they were able to launch and grow through the

retransmission consent system.

Cable operators, who he said believe they were

forced to carry and pay for networks they did not want--in order to get the TV

station signals they did want--now must also pay for those "free"

over-the-air signals, "at a cost that adversely affects their ability

to affordably provide TV to their subscribers."

That last part is the key to his criticism as far

as the fate of his own network is concerned. He said the "last remaining

independents" are caught between the powerful distributors and

well-operated, vertically integrated media companies.

"With retransmission fees likely to top 1.3

billion dollars by 2012, distributors will have to look to their customers to

make up some of the difference," he says. "And they will have to

aggressively cut programming costs too. Independent networks, with no service

bundling advantage through retransmission, and little leverage, despite

delivering under-served categories like the Arts, will be targeted."

Segars argues that if broadcasters get to use the public airwaves

to earn "extra payment for historically free TV service," then

they should be allowed to bundle other programming in those deals, and if there

is going to be outside arbitration, he wants it to include not just TV stations

but independent cable nets.