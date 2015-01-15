OTT Commenters: Start Your Search Engines

The Federal Register Thursday published the FCC's proposal to define some linear over-the-top video distributors as MVPDs for the purpose of nondiscriminatory access to programming, which triggers the official comment cycle, with initial comments due Feb. 17 and reply comments due March 2.

There were actually already a trio of comments in the docket at press time, one from a serial filer who has flooded the FCC with filings in multiple dockets, one from an individual and one from a company concerned about the impact of potential new obligations on white spaces devices for rural broadband.

Back in December, the FCC voted to "modernize our interpretation of the term 'multichannel video programming distributor' ('MVPD') by including within its scope services that make available for purchase, by subscribers or customers, multiple linear streams of video programming, regardless of the technology used to distribute the programming."

