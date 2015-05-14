OTI Asks Court for Leave to Stand With FCC, Title II

Add New America's Open Technology Institute (OTI) to the list for parties intervening in support of the FCC's Title II order and opposing stay requests by cable and telco ISPs.

OTI has petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to intervene on behalf of the FCC in the legal challenge, which would make it a party to the case.

“The FCC’s network neutrality rules are strong, clear, and necessary to preserve the Internet’s role as a level playing field for innovation and an open portal for communication, commerce, education and civic engagement," said OTI senior policy counsel Sarah Morris. "OTI was deeply engaged in the FCC’s proceeding to enact those rules, detailing the significant consumer harms that result from interconnection disputes as well as the need for a common regulatory regime that applies to both wired and wireless networks. We are pleased to join the growing group of public interest and industry groups who have moved to protect the FCC’s rules from a recent wave of legal challenges."

Free Press and COMPTEL this week made similar requests and, according to a source familiar with the filings, close to 10 petitions to intervene have now been filed, including from Fight for the Future, Demand Progress and Credo Mobile, all of which pushed hard for fCC Title II reclassification.

The FCC's reclassification of Internet access as a Title II common carrier service and new rules under that regime are scheduled to take effect June 12, unless the court grants a stay