OTA Broadcasting Settles FCC Political File Investigation

OTA Broadcasting has agreed to pay $32,000 to settle an FCC investigation into its political file practices.

The FCC's Media Bureau released an order outlining the settlement.

The FCC said its investigation was into whether KAXT-CD San Francisco's political file omitted information on paid ads for some California State Assembly candidates. The FCC said it did.

To settle the investigation, OTA agreed to ensure that all its stations complied with political file disclosure obligations, as well as to pay the civil penalty.

The FCC has closed the investigation.

OTA is a subsidiary of computer pioneer Michael Dell's MSD Capital and owns two dozen large-market independents and has long thought to be buying up stations to put in the spectrum auction, which is currently drawing to a close, given that smaller stations in larger markets are thought to be most likely to be among the winners.