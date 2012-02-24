Oscar Parties to Make Piracy Point

At what Creative America says will be hundreds of Oscar-Watching parties across the country Feb. 26, the group will mix pleasure with the business of educating folks about the cost to the movie and TV industry rank and file of online piracy.

Creative America was formed during the debate over online piracy legislation to make the point that it is not just Hollywood moguls and studio brass that take a hit when movies and TV shows are pirated, but thousands of employees whose jobs also depend on a model that compensates creators for their work.

"On one of the most important nights for American creativity, it's crucial now more than ever to remember the people that helped make the Oscars possible," said Creative America Executive Director Mike Nugent. "This Sunday's house parties are an opportunity to spread an important message that should be heard across the country: we can't let foreign criminals continue to reap huge profits while American workers pay the price."

The legislation, the Stop Online Piracy Act (SOPA) and PROTECT IP Act (PIPA), ran into major pushback from Internet and tech companies and has since been tabled.

To help party hosts make their point, Creative America supplied a one-sheet on piracy and a guess-the-winners list of nominees quiz.

Creative America backers include the major studios and networks as well as unions AFTRA, IATSE and DGA.