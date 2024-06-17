‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Drama Series, ‘Black Barbie’ Documentary Debut: What’s Premiering This Week (June 17-23)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
BBC America/AMC’s spinoff of Emmy Award-winning drama series Orphan Black and Netflix’s Black Barbie documentary highlight the list of original shows debuting during the Juneteenth holiday week.
Orphan Black: Echoes premieres June 23 and takes place more than 30 years after the original human cloning-themed Orphan Black series, which ran on BBC America from 2013-2017. Orphan Black: Echoes stars Krysten Ritter, and follows a group of women who find their way into each other’s lives as they seek to uncover the truth about their identities, according to AMC and BBC America.
Netflix’s documentary Black Barbie debuts June 19, and tells the untold story of three trailblazing women at Mattel who created the first Barbie doll who looked like them in a quest for better representation and diversity. The documentary is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, along with Betsy Beers, Camilla Hall, Jyoti Sarda, Milan Chakraborty, Grace Lay and Sumalee Montano.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 17-23. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
June 17, Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown (documentary series), Hulu
June 18, Here to Climb (documentary movie), HBO
June 19, Triumph: Jesse Owens and the Berlin Olympics (documentary), History
June 20, Federer: Twelve Final Days (sports documentary), Prime Video
June 20, Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play. (documentary), HBO
June 21, Shoresy (returning series), Hulu
June 21, Trigger Warning (movie), Netflix
June 22, Steven Van Zandt: Disciple (documentary), HBO
