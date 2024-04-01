AMC Sets June Premiere for 'Orphan Black: Echoes'
'Orphan Black' spinoff to debut June 23
AMC will debut the Orphan Black: Echoes drama/thriller series on June 23, with Krysten Ritter in the starring role.
The spinoff series from Emmy Award-winning BBC America's Orphan Black -- which starred Tatiana Maslany and aired from 2013-2017 -- follows a group of women as they weave their way into other's lives as it takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence, according to AMC.
Ritter plays a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world, said AMC.
Along with Ritter, Orphan Black: Echoes stars Keeley Hawes, Amanda Fix, Avan Jogia, Rya Kihlstedt and James Hiroyuki Liao.
The series is executive produced by Ritter, Anna Fishko, John Fawcett, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Nick Nantell, Kerry Appleyard and Katie O'Connell Marsh.
