Orlando PBS Station Sold

Community Educators of Orlando plans to buy PBS station WMFE Orlando for about $3 million. WMFE parent Community Communications announced late last week it was selling the station because it is no longer financially viable. Community Communications also owns a WMFE radio station.

Orlando is in DMA No. 19.

Patrick Communications brokered the sale.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Christian broadcaster Daystar Television Network backs the buyer.