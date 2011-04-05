Orlando PBS Station Sold
Community Educators of Orlando plans to buy PBS station WMFE Orlando for about $3 million. WMFE parent Community Communications announced late last week it was selling the station because it is no longer financially viable. Community Communications also owns a WMFE radio station.
Orlando is in DMA No. 19.
Patrick Communications brokered the sale.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that the Christian broadcaster Daystar Television Network backs the buyer.
