O'Rielly Plans Policy Speech

The newest Republican FCC Commissioner, Michael O'Rielly, will deliver one of his first telecom policy speeches Jan. 21 at the Hudson institute.

The event will be a combination speech and discussion moderated by former Republican FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth, a Hudson senior fellow and director of its Center for the Economics of the Internet.

O'Rielly and the other commissioners will be weighing in on their agenda for the new year at a Consumer Electronics Association panel at CES in Las Vegas Wednesday (Jan. 8).

O'Rielly has already provided some guidance on his views at last month's FCC oversight hearing, where he said the FCC needed to repeal or modify ownership rules not in the public interest and make the upcoming incentive auctions as attractive to broadcasters as possible and protecting those who choose not to participate.