O'Rielly Not High on Over-The-Top NPRM

FCC Commissioner Michael O'Reilly is not rolling out the welcome mat for a Media Bureau Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) in the works that would classify linear over-the-top video providers as MVPDs.

At a speech to NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association Monday, O'Rielly said that while he applauded modern regulatory treatment of new services, that didn't mean "subjecting new technologies, services, and applications to the various Titles of the Communications Act."

He gave several "for instances."

