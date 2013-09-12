O'Rielly Hearing Set for Sept. 18

Confirming a Sept. 4 B&C/MultiChannel News report, the Senate Commerce Committee announced Wednesday that it would hold a hearing Sept. 18 on the nomination of Michael O'Rielly to replace former FCC commissioner Robert McDowell.

At that hearing, the committee will also vet Terrell McSweeny, nominee to be commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission.

If O'Rielly's nomination is successfully voted out of committee, it could pave the way for a full Senate vote of FCC chairman nominee Tom Wheeler, who has already been vetted and approved by Commerce.