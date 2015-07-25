O'Rielly on FCC Reform

Republican FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly will keynote a seminar at the National Press Club July 28 on "Implementing Real Regulatory Reform."

The seminar is sponsored by the Free State Foundation, which has been among the groups sounding a consistent drum beat for razing the regulatory silos in which increasingly similar services continued to be placed.

O'Rielly has not been shy about his own recommendations for reforms, particularly the issues of editorial privileges that allow edits on items after they have been voted and the use of delegated authority to make decisions at the bureau level rather than giving commissioners a vote.

Free State President Randolph May will host a panel discussion following the speech to react to O'Rielly's speech.

Panelists are Richard Wiley, chairman of Wiley Rein and former chairman of the FCC; and Free State advisors Justin (Gus) Hurwitz, University of Nebraska College of Law; and Daniel Lyons, Boston College of Law.