O'Rielly: Ad Platforms Under Assault at FCC

Ad platforms — wired, wireless, OTT — are in the crosshairs at the Federal Communications Commission, commissioner Michael O'Rielly said in a speech meant to warn the populators of those platforms at an Association of National Advertisers (ANA) meeting in Washington.

O'Rielly said while it was not his role to defend ad practices, he suggested it was not the FCC's role to undermine their platforms.

"From wireless and wireline Internet service providers to over-the-top video providers to traditional outlets and everywhere else, almost every media platform your companies use to advertise to consumers has come under assault recently at the commission," he said.

