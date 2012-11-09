Oregon Broadcaster Fined for Kids TV Reporting Error

The FCC is fining California Oregon Broadcasting $13,000 for

failing to file children's TV programming reports for four years for K19GH-D

Eugene, Ore., which retransmits programming from the company's co-owned

KSLR-TV, for which it did file the reports.

The FCC's Media Bureau, which released the notice of

liability Friday, said that even though the station said it had inadvertently

failed to file the reports, human error was not an excuse for violating its

rules. The station had pointed out that it has since filed all the requisite

reports -- as of April 2011 -- but the FCC said corrective action does not

relieve a licensee of liability for past violations.

The FCC concluded the four-year lapse was the kind of

"repeated and willful" violation that draws fines.

The station has 30 days to either pay or appeal the fine.