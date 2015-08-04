Oral Argument Set in Net Neutrality Challenge

The U.S. Court of Appeals has set Dec. 4 as the date both sides of the Title II reclassification issue will meet in court to make their cases on the new FCC rules.

The court said oral argument will start at 9:30, which will make it the first case of the day, but did not say how long each side will get to argue or which judges will be in the panel hearing the appeal.

The court said that it would outline that allocation of time in a future order.

The ISPs challenging the FCC's Title II-based order submitted their opening briefs July 30.

The new rules went into effect June 12.