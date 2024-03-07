Oprah Special on Weight-Loss Drugs on ABC March 18

Oprah Winfrey investigates prescription weight-loss medications when An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution airs at 8 p.m. on ABC Monday, March 18. The special goes for an hour and airs the next day on Hulu.

With a live studio audience, Winfrey gathers medical experts and everyday people with a connection to this crisis. “For the first time in history, new drugs could prove to be the game changer to stem the tide of people living with obesity, an epidemic which has grown exponentially since the 1970s, costing $173 billion per year in medical costs in the United States alone,” according to ABC.

Touched-on topics will include who is eligible to receive weight loss drugs, what people should ask their doctors, what are the meds’ side effects, and why is there shame surrounding taking the medication. Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy are among the medications that will be discussed.

“We are thrilled to work with Oprah and the voices she has assembled to open a dialogue that destigmatizes and educates viewers on the important and polarizing topic of weight loss,” said Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group. “I can think of no one better to lead this meaningful conversation about such a critical issue that touches all of our lives.”

Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. W. Scott Butsch, ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s Dr. Amanda Velazquez will appear. So will leaders from the two global pharmaceutical companies behind the drugs.

“It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity,” said Winfrey. “This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgement and stigma surrounding weight.”

Winfrey stepped down from the WeightWatchers board in recent weeks.

An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution is produced by Harpo Productions. Winfrey executive produces with Tara Montgomery.