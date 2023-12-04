‘OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple’ Special to Debut December 8
Oprah Winfrey interviews the stars of ‘The Color Purple’ remake film
OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network will take a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming The Color Purple film in a new special set to debut December 8.
The one-hour OWN special, OWN Celebrates The New Color Purple, features network founder Oprah Winfrey as she interviews the movie’s leading actors, including Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, H.E.R. and Fantasia Barrino, regarding their roles in the reimagining of the 1985 Steven Spielberg-produced film, according to the network.
Winfrey, who serves as executive producer for the film, also talks about her role in the original movie, which earned her a 1985 Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress – one of 11 nominations for The Color Purple.
The Warner Bros.-distributed The Color Purple movie, based on the Alice Walker novel of the same name, debuts in movie theaters on Christmas.
