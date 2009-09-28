Opinion: Deregulation We Can All Agree On

Last January, I said goodbye to the Federal Communications

Commission, but not goodbye to some of the issues that had a profound impact on

me both as a commissioner and a citizen. During this historic economic

downturn, as we as a nation are turning our minds and thoughts to recovery and

reinvestment, I would like to highlight the very real circumstances faced by

women, minorities and small business generally in gaining access to capital to

buy and build broadcast companies. However, this is not merely to showcase the

problem; it is about concrete, effective actions which can be taken by

government and the private sector alike so that we will be ready as capital

becomes available again.

Radio waves are not partisan, nor are they liberal or conservative, but their

use does affect every single American. They are a national resource that must

be protected, safeguarded and open-just like our national parks-for all of us.

I was proud to be part of the FCC that unanimously

took the unprecedented step of adopting thirteen specific recommendations to

encourage more diversity. Some of the

FCC's initiatives have great promise -relaxation of rules to jump-start the

seller paper market, and its ban on racial discrimination in broadcast

advertising. Periodically, the FCC needs to review these policies and analyze

their results. Last summer, we held an

historic hearing

in Harlem with some of the most influential Wall Street lenders and moderated

by CNBC's Erin Burnett. What an earful

we received:

The National Association of Broadcasters identified access to

capital as "the largest roadblock to a more diverse broadcast industry. Women

comprise more than half of the population, and yet the representation of women

in ownership positions is strikingly low -3.4% of radio stations and 5% of

full-power television stations. Only 7%

percent of the directors of the fourteen largest radio companies are women,

despite the fact that over 50% of all radio stations have formats skew to

female listeners.

is even more dramatic for minority owners: 3% of all broadcast TV and 7.8% of

commercial radio.

There

is much more to be done.

If my years in government have left me with one

irrefutable bit of wisdom regarding public policy, it is that government may

have considerable influence, but most of the initiative on practical and moral

issues like diversity needs to come from the hearts and minds of private citizens. Just last month, Clear Channel Communications

donated four (4) radio stations to the Minority Media and Telecommunications

Council and will now be used for

training women and minorities to be broadcast account executives, programmers,

managers and owners. Certainly, there are

positive tax consequences for the donors, but more importantly, this will

provide more diversity of our airwaves - a gift that will truly keep on giving

for years to come.

So with that in mind, here are

my top ten suggestions for what both the public and private sectorcan

do to promote diversity:

1. The most effective

diversity program the FCC ever had - and I hope Congress brings it back soon -

was the Tax Certificate Policy, developed in 1977 under Republican FCC Chairman

Richard Wiley and authorized in 1978 under Democratic FCC Chairman Charles

Ferris. As the stimulus package looks to tax incentives, what better time than

now to act.

2. Last

year, I challenged the FCC and continue to urge additional access to capital

hearings on a regular basis and in other financial and media centers like Los

Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco, Chicago, and Dallas.

3. Investors

must make diversity a priority in their overall portfolios. By 2020, the

majority of high school graduates will be non-white, so diversity will be

increasingly good for the bottom line. Women and minorities at the top of their

firms should make it a priority, from the top down, to value and invest in

diversity. Investors whose portfolios include family businesses should consider

establishing set-aside funds to assist women and minorities.

4. Venture capital firms should

create leadership development programs to better prepare women and minorities

to lead fast-growth businesses, whether high-tech or not; and sponsor forums

like Springboard 2000, the first venture capital forum to showcase women

entrepreneurs, allowing them to present their business plans to angel, venture,

and corporate investors and event sponsors.

5. Major corporations and trade

associations should encourage and sponsor additional research to examine the

process by which men, women-, and minority-led ventures are screened by angel

and venture capital firms, to determine if there are any differences; and based

on that research, establish blind review processes where necessary.

6. Trade associations should

enlist marketing experts and corporate coaches, as well as PR and image

consultants to donate their time to assist borrowers and buyers to present

their best-case scenarios to financial institutions and investors.

7. Companies should track

investments and performance of investments by gender, race, and ethnicity, as

well as geographic location, and sponsor research to examine the extent to

which venture capitalists, angels, and limited partners (pension funds,

endowments, and insurance companies) perceive investments in women and

minority-led ventures as more risky investments. Trade associations should mitigate risk

adverse decision-making through educational programs for decision-makers to

learn about success stories.

8. States and large corporations

should set aside funds for small, disadvantaged, women and minority

investments. California does this by

utilizing monies from a pension fund to invest in capital venture funds that

focus on minority media ownership. So far,

at least eight Hispanic broadcast companies have benefited.

9. Companies should establish

internships and structured mentoring programs to help women and minorities get

into the pipeline so they can eventually be considered for leadership and

ownership positions.

10. The FCC-and indeed all government agencies--should launch

a review of all of agency rules and

repeal the ones that impede diversity while serving no critical purpose. That's the kind of deregulation all of us can

support.

Particularly in these difficult economic

times, we should redouble our efforts to enable women and minorities to advance

in all types of leadership positions -

from the boardroom to the green room to the control room, behind the microphone

or in front of the camera - in every sphere of influence. Only then can our media truly reflect the

diversity of our great nation.

Deborah Taylor Tate is a member of the Board of the Minority Media and

Telecommunications Council in Washington,DC;

Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Free State Foundation, and serves on

the boards of Common Sense Media and Centerstone, Inc. She served as a member

of the Federal Communications Commission until January 2009.