Operators GettingEEO Audit Letters

Fifty-four randomly selected cable systems should be getting letters from the FCC any day now.



Those letters were mailed Nov. 30 to the systems, according to the FCC, as the third batch of such inquiries in the commission's annual audit of the EEO programs of approximately 5% of all MVPDs and broadcast stations.



Among the systems are nine Comcast, six Time Warner (the two largest operators) and a mix of others including Cox, Cable One, Bresnan, Mediacom and the veritable host of others.

