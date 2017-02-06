Open Internet Order Fans Gird for Fight

Senate Democrats led by minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and veteran net neutrality backer Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) are teaming up with Public Knowledge, Free Press, Common Caucus, Fight for the Future and others to "stand up to any legislative or regulatory efforts to undermine net neutrality and the Open Internet Order."

That is according to an emailed notification of a press conference on Capitol Hill to promote the pro-Open Internet Order campaign.

They were prompted by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai's rescinding of a bureau-level advisory that AT&T and Verizon zero-rating plans likely ran afoul of the Open Internet Order's general conduct standard.

Related: FCC's Wireless Bureau Dumps Zero-Rating Report

Pai signaled instead that sponsored data plans were pro-consumer business models that the FCC would have no problem with. Pai is no fan of that general conduct standard, which he has criticized as a broad and vague chiller of investment and innovation.

Also listed among the Senate backers were Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.).

Pai voted against the Open Internet Order, and has signaled it will get a rethink under his leadership.