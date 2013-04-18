Online Video Creators Seek FCC Chair Who Will Deal With Data Caps

Senators Jay Rockefeller (D-W. Va.) and John Thune (R-S.D.)

are getting plenty of input on the kind of FCC chairman they should be

confirming to replace Julius Genachowski.

In a letter to the pair, a couple dozen independent online

video providers under the umbrella of dontcapthat.org, told them that "it is critical that

the next chair of the FCC recognize the threat that data caps pose to the

future growth of the Internet."

They argue that caps allow pay-TV providers to favor their

own online offerings, thwarting a movement toward independent distribution that

the Internet facilitates.

"Historically, entities that controlled broadcast

towers, cable networks, and satellites determined which types of video

programming reached viewers," they wrote. "A relationship with these

gatekeeping intermediaries was an absolutely necessary component of reaching

viewers and creating fans. The Internet has fundamentally changed that

dynamic.

"During this time of leadership transition at the Federal

Communications Commission, we urge you to take steps to assure the continued

viability of independent online video programming. Specifically, we urge you to

consider the impact of broadband data caps on the future of our industry."

Among the signatories to the letter were Dane Boedigheimer,

Annoying Orange INC; Erik Martin, reddit, and Amber J. Lawson, former head of

AOL Video.

Rockefeller and Thune also heard from Mediacomchairman Rocco Commisso asking them to name a chair who was going to act on

program competition issues. The Commerce Committee is charged with vetting and

voting on the president's nominees to replace FCC chairman Julius Genachowski

and commissioner Robert McDowell, who are both exiting in the next several

weeks.