Online Publishers Endorse NTIA Mobile App Code

Count the Online Publishers Association, whose board

includes digital execs from broadcast and cable companies, among those who

support the National Telecommunications and Information Administration code of

conduct on mobile app privacy and transparency. Consumers Union, another

stakeholder in the process, gave a somewhat more muted salute to the new code,

but suggested it had potential to be additional, consumer-friendly

transparency.

The code was released by NTIA Thursday as a final draft

after being voted on by stakeholders.

Some public interest groups were not happy with the result,

but OPA, which also participated in the process and voted for the code, was

squarely behind it.

"OPA strongly supports the need for App providers to be

transparent about their practices on the collection and use of their users'

data," the group said in a statement. "We support the NTIA 'Code Of

Conduct To Promote Transparency In Mobile App Practices Through Short Form

Notices' as it provides important guidance to app developers and providers as

they design and implement their privacy regime."

Consumers Union called the code the product of a "long

and difficult" negotiation and said it "could eventually"

produce short-form disclosures by app developers and publishers that would

provide consumers with greater transparency about the types of info apps were

collecting and sharing. But the group said that a comprehensive privacy answer

was still needed, including legislation. "This process took more than a

year to get to this point and it is only one piece of the puzzle," said

Delara Derakhshani, policy counsel for Consumers Union.

Other consumer groups were less sanguine. Both the Center

for Digital Democracy and the Consumer Federation of America did not vote to

support the code and had major problems with it, as well as with the process.

The code is the first work product from an NTIA-backed

effort to adopt voluntary enforcement of the Administration's proposed privacy

"bill of rights." The White House would like legislation codifying

those rights, but in the interim is working on multistakeholder buy-in via

efforts like the code, which can be enforced by the Federal Trade Commission

under its unfair and deceptive practices authority, but only against those who

agree to abide by it, then don't. Without legislation, there is no enforcement

mechanism for those who do not employ it or agree to abide by it.

NTIA chief Larry Strickling sounded happy with the result.

"NTIA is pleased that today a diverse group of

stakeholders reached a seminal milestone in the efforts to enhance

consumer privacy on mobile devices," he said in a statement. "We encourage all

the companies that participated in the discussion to move forward to test the

code with their consumers. I want to congratulate all of the

participants, who through their commitment and dedication have demonstrated the

promise and importance of the multistakeholder policy-making process."