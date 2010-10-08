Online Privacy Poll: Parents Want Government To Step In

Flanked by the chairs of the Federal Trade

Commission and Federal Communications Commission, Common Sense CEO James Steyer

unveiled a new poll that showed parents are concerned about their

kids' online safety and privacy and want the government to

do something about it.

That came at a Common Sense-organized online

privacy event Friday (Oct. 8) at the National Press Club.

According to the Zogby poll of over 2,000

adults, 75% of parents gave a "negative" rating to the job that

social networks are doing protecting children's online privacy, and 68% said

the same about search engines keeping kids' information safe and

secure.

He said that 88% of parents would support a law

requiring online search engines to get permission before they use personal

information to market products, and even 85% of teenagers polled (over 400 were

polled) said that they should have that same opt-in control.

Steyer also said that concern is

"growing dramatically," pointing out that 85% of parents were more

concerned about online privacy than they were five years ago.

FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz called the study

findings "very, very interesting," while FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski, a founding board member of Common Sense,

characterized them as a "call to action," adding: "Common

Sense's poll reveals that we've got a lot of work to do."

The actions Common Sense was promoting included no

behavioral marketing to kids, by which Steyer means kids under 18;

requiring an affirmative opt-in policy for information sharing of kids,

no geolocation targeting without opt-in, clearer and simpler

privacy statements and a massive education program, funded by industry.

Steyer wants the government to update its

privacy policies and also called for an "easy button" of sorts that would

allow kids to "erase" social network posts--pictures, comments about

others--that could come back to haunt them later in life. He

said that was so "when some 15-year-old does some really dumb thing on

their Facebook page, they don't have to live with the

consequences of that mistake for the rest of their lives." He pointed out

that adults make some pretty dumb mistakes as well.

Both Genachowski and Leibowitz agreed

with Steyer that their definition of kid is 17 and under. Currently the Children's

Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) defines kid as 13 and under. The FTC is

reviewing its implementation of that law and Leibowitz said its proposals for

changes to its rules, and the underlying law, is targeted

for a November release. Those will likely include recommendations for clearer

privacy policies and giving teens more control over their

information.

Leibowtiz pointed out that that law, which

would include the age definition, currently binds the FTC. But one of the

FTC's recommended tweaks to the underlying legislation could be a

recommendation to raise that age limit.

Steyer said Friday that Rep. Ed Markey

(D-Mass.), author of the COPPA law that passed in 1998, was planning

to introduce legislation to update it. Quoting from a Markey

statement, Steyer said: "Twelve years after the bill was signed

into law, entire new technologies have emerged that could put children's safety

at risk, making a legislative update necessary. I look

forward to introducing such legislation to bring COPPA into the 21st Century."

While Steyer said industry would likely

complain about new government policies, massing "legions of lobbyists trying

to protect their own self interest"--he argued, as did Genachowski, that

providing more safety and security would actually stimulate

business. Genachowski pointed out that one of the disincentives to

broadband adoption was some people's concern about their privacy

online. "If people fear that new technology puts their privacy at

risk, they are less likely to use those new technologies," Genachowski

said. "Parents need to feel confidant that their children

are safe online and that their personal information is protected."

Genachowski said distrust of the ‘net had

serious consequences not only for kids, but for small businesses and the economy,

which "needs a vibrant and trustworthy online marketplace."

Leibowitz was also not sure those potential

legions of lobbyists needed to be concerned about losing a big slice of

their ad audience. He said that even if opt-in policies are adopted, he did not

think that a large percentage of users would forego the

values of targeted marketing that tailors ads to their interests.